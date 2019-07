BOWIE, Md. - The Altoona Curve erased a 6-0 deficit with a game-tying homer in the eighth from Bligh Madris and a ninth-inning, go-ahead home run by Chris Sharpe to beat the Bowie Baysox, 8-6, at Prince George's Stadium on Sunday.

The Curve (51-45, 16-13) took advantage of three key walks by Baysox (53-45) pitchers to avoid a four-game sweep.