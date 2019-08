Politz is starting his climb in the “sink or swim” minor leagues.

You will see him dominate on the mound for the State College Spikes. In his last start against Batavia, he tossed seven scoreless innings with a career-high nine strikeouts. He is in his first season in State College after playing at Yale.

Politz has a special skill as well and it could help save someone’s life one day.

He is a certified rescue diver.

WTAJ’s Jack Wascher brings you the story in the video above.