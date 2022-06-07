STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — State College native Kevin Karstetter drove in five runs Tuesday night as the Spikes earned their first win of the season, 6-1 over Mahoning Valley.

Tied 1-1 in the third, Karstetter hit a double with the bases load, driving in three runs as State College took a 4-1 lead. He’d later homer in the game as State College won 6-1 in seven innings. (Per league rules all Tuesday games are capped at 7-innings.)

On a night where State College’s bats were limited to just three hits, Karstetter had clutch at bats and delivered two of the team’s three hits.

State College moves to 1-4 on the year and meet the Scrapers for game tow of the series Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m.