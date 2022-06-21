JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A historic family-owned dirt track in Jefferson County has been a home for stock car racing for over 50 years.

Every Saturday night, Hummingbird Speedway in Reynoldsville features five different classes of racing that include late models, semi-late models, street stocks, pure stocks, and front-wheel drive four cylinders. Their gates open at 4 p.m. and the engines are fired up for racing at 7 p.m. Admission is $12, $6 for children 6-10 and free for kids 6 and under. There is a $30 fee to enter the pit and it’s $15 for kids 6-10 and free for kids 6 and under.

“It fluctuates, obviously this is a down year with fuel costs and less people traveling. Guys can’t afford to race as much or every week but last year we had about 80 cars a night,” General Manager Peach Caltagarone said.

Hummingbird Speedway originally opened in 1964 and ran until 1975. After a 25-year rebuild, the track reopened on September 16, 2000. Seven events were run in 2000 and have run full seasons for 22 consecutive years. Hummingbird is holding 20 events in 2022.

“We decided to build our own race track and the name came from my kids. They were up in a field and thought they saw bees but they were actually hummingbirds and that’s where the name came from. The closeness of my family, together as a family, family operated, and family operated today,” Track Founder Louie Caltagarone said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

More information about upcoming races at Hummingbird Speedway can be found on their website.