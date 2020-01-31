Source: DL coach Sean Spencer leaving Penn State Nittany Lions for New York Giants

UNIVERSITY PARK, (CDT) — Penn State has yet another opening on its on-field coaching staff. News partners at Centre Daily Times report that associate head coach/run game coordinator/defensive line coach Sean Spencer is leaving James Franklin’s staff to take another coaching opportunity.

This time it’s with the New York Giants, according to a source with knowledge of Spencer’s job situation.

Penn State defensive line coach Sean Spencer looks to his players during the game against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. ABBY DREY ADREY@CENTREDAILY.COM







Spencer is the fourth coach Franklin will have to replace this offseason and the third to leave for a new job. He’s the first member of the staff to leave from the defensive side of the ball.

The defensive line coach has been at Penn State since Franklin took the helm of the program in 2014. He coached the defensive line from 2014-2017 before earning two added titles, associate head coach and run game coordinator, in 2018.