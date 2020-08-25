Some District 9 schools proposing delayed start, regional play for fall sports

According to a press release, some District 9 high schools could start fall sports a later and only play teams in their region.

You can see the following release posted to Ridgway Area High School’s Facebook page:

Pending approval from the school boards, public schools in McKean, Elk, Cameron and Potter counties would start fall sports on Sept. 14. This would place the first high school football Friday on Sept. 18.

This would affect 14 public schools in the area according to a report by D9and10Sports.com. According to the report, those schools would create a “bubble” and only play the 13 other District 9 teams.

The public schools included in the four counties are: Austin, Bradford, Cameron County, Coudersport, Galeton, Johnsonburg, Kane, Oswayo Valley, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany, Northern Potter, Ridgway, St. Marys, and Smethport.

It is unclear if the teams will compete in postseason play.