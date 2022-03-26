CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An exhibition match fundraiser for a local disabled sled hockey team will take place on Sunday, April 3 with proceeds benefitting the team.

The Sitting Bulls Disabled Sled Hockey Team will partake in an exhibition game against local celebrities and educators at the 1st Summit Arena located at The Johnstown War Memorial. There will be other events such as a basket raffle, a 50/50, a Chuck the Puck event and a T-shirt sale.

The doors open at 1:30 p.m. and face-off time is 2:45 p.m. There will be an admission donation of $5 but kids that are ages 12 and younger are free. The Admission ticket includes the chance to win two tickets to the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals Hockey game on April 8 and $250 cash.

A list of celebrities and educators will be revealed when the time draws closer to the event.

Sled Hockey provides physically challenged individuals a means to play a competitive sport and follows the same rules as USA Hockey. The players sit on a hockey sled and use two specially designed sticks with picks on the ends to propel themselves down the ice.

The Sitting Bulls are the only competitive sled hockey team in West Central PA. They support two teams, youth/novice team comprised of new or less experienced players under the age of 16 and also an adult intermediate team for players over the age of 16