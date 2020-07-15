Sideline Cancer’s million-dollar bid falls just short

A team with local ties was your Cinderella story in The Basketball Tournament, but fell just short of the $1 million grand prize.

No. 22 seed Sideline Cancer fell to No. 4 seed Golden Eagles 78-73 in the championship game of The Basketball Tournament Tuesday night.

Sideline Cancer is supported by the Griffith Family Foundation based in Hollidaysburg. The players would have taken a smaller share of the grand prize in order to raise money to help battle pancreatic cancer.

The team held a 44-43 lead at half and had a 61-60 lead after the third quarter. Golden Eagles player Travis Deiner hit the game-winning shot (first team to 78 would win the game).