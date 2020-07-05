Sideline Cancer to play first game at The Basketball Tournament

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WTAJ) — Sideline Cancer from the Griffith Family Foundation will be playing their first game this afternoon in The Basketball Tournament, as they take on Team Hines.

The game will be aired on ESPN at 4 pm. The tournament officially kicked off July 4.

The tournament is a 24 team-single elimination tournament where the winner takes home $1 million. Team Sideline Cancer was selected as the 22nd seed this year.

Our team is preparing for the opportunity to take the court in @thetournament.



We are playing to raise awareness and win a championship!



We also play in honor of our friend and brother Jermaine Marshall. You will always be a part of this Jermaine



JM💜 pic.twitter.com/O3ONDt4GXW — Sideline Cancer TBT (@SidelineTBT) July 5, 2020

The format is different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, there were 64 teams selected with regional play set up in 8 different locations across the country.

This year, all games will take place in Columbus, Ohio over a span of 10 days.

Last year, Sideline Cancer made it to the third round of the tournament, in the Wichita regional final.

When our Sideline Cancer team played in Wichita in @thetournament in 2019 it was an opportunity to play on national television and play in front of tbt record breaking crowd in attendance! Today we write a new chapter – tune in to watch us play at 4 pm on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/4SwcaXUhqq — Sideline Cancer TBT (@SidelineTBT) July 5, 2020

The Griffith Family Foundation is a local organization raises money and awareness for Pancreatic Cancer research.