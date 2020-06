HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg non-profit, Sideline Cancer, will compete in a national basketball tournament in Ohio.

They were one of 24 teams selected across the country to play in the Puma Hoops Basketball Tournament.

The event will be broadcast between july 4th and the 14th on ESPN, and is the first professional tournament of a top-four sport to be played since the pandemic.

However, they will follow CDC guidelines.