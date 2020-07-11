Sideline Cancer roll, move on to semifinals of The Basketball Tournament

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WTAJ) — Sideline Cancer continues to win in the annual The Basketball Tournament, with a chance to win $1 million. This time, they take down Boeheim’s Army, in convincing fashion, 65-48.

Sideline Cancer began the tournament as the number 22 seed, and become the only team to win three games, and the only team to advance to the Final Four from the round of 24.

No. 22 seed Sideline Cancer defeated No. 6 seed Challenge ALS Tuesday afternoon 76-66 to move on to the round of eight.

In the first two games, they were led by Marcus Keene, who hit the game winning shot in the round of 24. Today was a team effort, as a bevy of players chipped in the seal their 17-point win. Maurice Creek led the way with 22 points.

Sideline Cancer is a basketball team supported by the Griffith Family Foundation based in Hollidaysburg. The foundation, and the team, hope to raise money and awareness for pancreatic cancer.

Sideline Cancer will play tomorrow against Overseas Elite at 6 pm on ESPN.