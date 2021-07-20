Sideline Cancer advances at TBT

CHARLESTON, W. Va (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg based Sideline Cancer moved to 2-0 at The Basketball Tournament Monday with a 92-71 win over the Fort Wayne Champs. The team was led by Marcus Keene’s 24 points and a game-high 9 assists. The 5-foot-9-inch guard led all players with 7 rebounds. Keene scored the team’s final 11-points of the third quarter, opening up a 17-point lead.



Marcus Keene with another UNREAL performance for @SidelineTBT 🔥



24 pts | 7 reb | 9 ast pic.twitter.com/V4hNoHgIJt — TBT (@thetournament) July 19, 2021

The win comes on the heels of the team’s 80-77 TBT opening win Sunday over The Founding Fathers.

Sideline Cancer will play the Bucketneers Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the West Virginia Regional semifinals. The winner of that game plays either Best Virginia or Team 23 in the West Virginia Region Championship.

Last year, Sideline Cancer lost in the TBT Championship.