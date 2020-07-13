Sideline Cancer advance to TBT Championship Game

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WTAJ) — In an unprecedented run, Sideline Cancer, started by Cathy Griffin of Hollidaysburg, advanced to the semifinal game of The Basketball Game last night. Today, they knocked out Overseas Elite, and advanced to the Championship Game.

Maurice Creek hit the game winning shot to send them to the championship game, and sealing their 67-65 victory.

MO CREEK SENDS SIDELINE CANCER TO THE TBT CHAMPIONSHIP GAME!!!!!!!@SidelineTBT pic.twitter.com/bwU2ziNiWP — TBT (@thetournament) July 12, 2020

It was a back and forth, seesaw matchup. Joe Johnson, former NBA Player, was the leading scorer for Overseas Elite. Sideline Cancer hung around and pulled off the massive upset.

Marcus Keene lead the way with 22 points for Sideline Cancer. They will have a chance at winning $1 million when they take on the Golden Eagles TBT team on Tuesday.

Sideline Cancer is a basketball team supported by the Griffith Family Foundation based in Hollidaysburg. The foundation, and the team, hope to raise money and awareness for pancreatic cancer.