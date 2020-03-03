SFU’s Blackmon named NEC player of the year

Saint Francis hoops has its second-straight conference player of the year.

Red Flash redshirt senior Isaiah Blackmon led the team in postseason honors by earning Northeast Conference player of the year honors Tuesday. Blackmon follows his fellow senior Keith Braxton who won the award last season.

Blackmon averaged 19.2 points per game this season. He led the conference with 21.6 points per game in NEC play. He also averaged 5.4 rebounds per game.

Blackmon joins Braxton on the All-Conference First Team. Braxton is the first player in NEC history to score at least 2,000 career points and pull down at least 1,000 rebounds.

SFU is 20-9 overall and 13-5 in league play entering the NEC tournament. The team has 20 wins for the first time since the 1990-91 season. The 13 conference wins ties a school record.

The No. 2 seed Red Flash opens conference tournament play Wednesday night hosting No. 7 seed Bryant. The game tips at 7 p.m. at DeGol Arena.