The Saint Francis women saw an NCAA Tournament berth slip away in the quarterfinal round of the Northeast Conference Tournament Monday.

The No. 4 seed Red Flash fell to No. 5 Sacred Heart 73-70. Former Bishop Guilfoyle Marauder Lili Benzel had 15 points. Former Bellwood-Antis Blue Devil Karson Swogger had 14 points on the night.

