SFU softball wins NEC Championship in style

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – The St. Francis Red Flash won their fourth-straight NEC Softball Championship, 12-4 over the Long Island University Sharks, on Saturday.

The Red Flash are coming off a walk-off on Friday, and a no-hitter on Thursday.

SFU scored nine runs in the second inning, and never looked back. They secured the win in just five innings.

Allyn Bezjak, who hit the walk-off on Friday, finished with four RBIs and a home run. Tayven Rousseau had two home runs.

The Red Flash scored a combined 21 runs in their three tournament games. Bezjak, Lexi Hernandez, Mekenzie Saban, and Grace Vesco were named to the All-Tournament Team. Vesco was named the Tournament’s MVP.

The win secures SFU a place in the NCAA Tournament.