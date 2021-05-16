SFU softball to play in the NCAA Tournament

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – St. Francis Red Flash softball is headed to Austin, Tx for the NCAA Softball Tournament.

With SFU’s fourth-straight NEC Championship victory on Saturday, the Red Flash secured their spot in the National Tournament.

The tournament is a double-elimination style, so St. Francis’s region includes Texas, Texas State, and Oregon.

Head Coach Jessica O’Donnell says her team is close, and are well-equipped for the challenge.

“We’ve prepared for many different facets of our game,” said O’Donnell. “This is a very tight team as well. They’re very, very close. They’re going to fight. We’re going to give it all that we’ve got. Obviously, in the circle has been a strength for us this year, and I’m excited to see what we can do against their offense.”

The Red Flash play the Texas Longhorns on May 21.