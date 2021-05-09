SFU softball clinches NEC Regular Season Championship in road sweep

BROOKVILLE, NY (WTAJ) – St. Francis women’s softball claimed the 2021 Northeast Conference Regular Season Championship on Sunday in a road sweep of Long Island University.

SFU beat LIU 11-0 in Game 1 of Sunday’s double-header. Mekenzie Saban, Tayven Rosseau, and Jordan Frank each recorded a home run for the Red Flash.

In the first inning, Rosseau hit a grand slam over the left field wall, her eighth homer of the season. The Red Flash scored five runs in the second inning to roll to the shutout win.

St. Francis won Game 2 7-5 and sweep the road series.

SFU scores five runs in the second inning. A pair of runs in the first and third inning help seal the win.

The Red Flash win the NEC Regular Season Championship, and secure the no. 1 seed and the opportunity to host the 2021 Northeast Conference Softball Championship in Loretto.

On Saturday, the Red Flash won a pair of double-headers against the Sharks, winning 3-1 and 2-0.