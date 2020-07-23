SFU picked to finish 4th in preseason coaches’ poll

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY (WTAJ) – The Saint Francis Red Flash and head coach Chris Villarrial have been picked to finish 4th in the NEC in the preseason coaches’ poll. It was announced at the Northeast Conference’s Annual Media Day Thursday.

The Red Flash also had 5 players picked to the ALL-NEC team. Junior DB Dorian Jackson, Red-shirt juniors QB Jason Brown, WR E.J. Jenkins, DL James Watkins and senior DB Martin Forway Jr. were all selected.

Defending NEC champions Central Connecticut State were a unanimous pick to repeat as champs this year.