SFU Men’s Basketball advances to NEC Championship Game

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the third time in the last four seasons, the Saint Francis Red Flash men’s basketball team advances to the NEC Championship game after their win Saturday afternoon.

The Red Flash took down Sacred Heart 84-72 in the NEC Semifinal matchup in Loretto this afternoon. Isaiah Blackmon led the way with 24 points while Keith Braxton poured in 18 points as well.

Both are seniors, and this will be the senior classes’ third conference championship appearance. No other senior class had more than one appearance to the conference championship game.

Their next game will be Tuesday night against Robert Morris, who is the conferences’ number one seed. The teams split the season series 1-1. The game tips off on ESPN2 at 7 pm.

A win on Tuesday night would give the Red Flash their first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 1990-91 season.