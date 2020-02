MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) – A bittersweet day for Saint Francis men’s basketball Saturday.

The Red Flash fell to Robert Morris in the regular season finale, dropping SFU to the number two seed in next week’s NEC Tournament. However, Keith Braxton became the first player in NEC history to score 2,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds for a career.

Saint Francis will host Bryant Wednesday in the first round of the NEC Tournament at 7 pm at DeGol Arena.