SFU athletes getting unique look at COVID-19 as nursing students

We recently caught up with a few Saint Francis spring sports athletes who are missing out on their seasons right now.

Track and Field’s Michelle Hildebrand (Central Cambria) and softball’s Jordan Frank (DuBois Central Catholic) are both nursing majors. Hildebrand is currently working at UPMC Altoona as part of her senior year as a nursing student. Frank is doing clinical work over video conference calls as a junior.

Both athletes might be missing out on spring sports right now, but both are getting unique experiences studying and working in healthcare during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Watch the video at the top of this story for more.