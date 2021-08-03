Saint Francis’ Watkins named to preseason All-NEC team

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saint Francis’ junior defensive linemen James Watkins was named to the preseason all-conference team.

Watkins recorded four sacks in 2019, the last played by the Red Flash.

The defensive linemen is the only SFU player named on the preseason all-conference list.

The Flash went 6-6 in 2019, finishing fifth in the Northeast Conference. The conference’s coaches picked the Flash to finish right back in fifth this season, spring champion Sacred Heart was picked to win.

SFU opens the season September 3 at Easter Michigan, the program’s first game against an FBS opponent.

Preseason NEC Poll

Predicted Order-of-Finish

1. Sacred Heart (4)

2. Duquesne (2)

Central Connecticut (1)

4. Bryant

5. Saint Francis

6. Long Island

7. Wagner

* First-place votes in parentheses ().

*Merrimack will play full NEC schedule but is not title eligible until 2023.

2021 All-Northeast Conference Football Preseason Team

Offense

QB Joe Mischler, Duquesne

RB Julius Chestnut, Sacred Heart

RB Daniel Adeboboye, Bryant

WR Naseim Brantley, Sacred Heart

WR Cyrus Holder, Duquesne

WR Tyshaun James, Central Connecticut

TE/HB Bill O’Malley, Duquesne

OL JD DiRenzo, Sacred Heart

OL Jake Dixon, Duquesne

OL Vincent Lumia, Duquesne

OL J’Von Brown Central, Connecticut

OL Josh Sokol, Sacred Heart

Defense

DL Joe Amalfitano, Long Island

DL Jack Daly, Bryant

DL James Watkins, Saint Francis

DL Kevin Peprah, Sacred Heart

LB Joe Andressen, Bryant

LB Tre Jones, C. Connecticut

LB Titus Leo, Wagner

LB Chris Outterbridge, Sacred Heart

DB Andre Brackett, Bryant

DB Randy Brito, Sacred Heart

DB Caleb Holden, Merrimack

DB Leandro DeBrito, Duquesne

Special Teams

K Brian Bruzdewicz, Duquense

P Noah Gettman, Sacred Heart

RS Andre Brackett, Bryant