Saint Francis’ Watkins named to preseason All-NEC team

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saint Francis’ junior defensive linemen James Watkins was named to the preseason all-conference team.
Watkins recorded four sacks in 2019, the last played by the Red Flash.
The defensive linemen is the only SFU player named on the preseason all-conference list.
The Flash went 6-6 in 2019, finishing fifth in the Northeast Conference. The conference’s coaches picked the Flash to finish right back in fifth this season, spring champion Sacred Heart was picked to win.
SFU opens the season September 3 at Easter Michigan, the program’s first game against an FBS opponent.
Preseason NEC Poll
Predicted Order-of-Finish
1. Sacred Heart (4)
2. Duquesne (2)
Central Connecticut (1)
4. Bryant
5. Saint Francis
6. Long Island
7. Wagner
* First-place votes in parentheses ().
*Merrimack will play full NEC schedule but is not title eligible until 2023.
2021 All-Northeast Conference Football Preseason Team
Offense
QB Joe Mischler, Duquesne
RB Julius Chestnut, Sacred Heart
RB Daniel Adeboboye, Bryant
WR Naseim Brantley, Sacred Heart
WR Cyrus Holder, Duquesne
WR Tyshaun James, Central Connecticut
TE/HB Bill O’Malley, Duquesne
OL JD DiRenzo, Sacred Heart
OL Jake Dixon, Duquesne
OL Vincent Lumia, Duquesne
OL J’Von Brown Central, Connecticut
OL Josh Sokol, Sacred Heart
Defense
DL Joe Amalfitano, Long Island
DL Jack Daly, Bryant
DL James Watkins, Saint Francis
DL Kevin Peprah, Sacred Heart
LB Joe Andressen, Bryant
LB Tre Jones, C. Connecticut
LB Titus Leo, Wagner
LB Chris Outterbridge, Sacred Heart
DB Andre Brackett, Bryant
DB Randy Brito, Sacred Heart
DB Caleb Holden, Merrimack
DB Leandro DeBrito, Duquesne
Special Teams
K Brian Bruzdewicz, Duquense
P Noah Gettman, Sacred Heart
RS Andre Brackett, Bryant
