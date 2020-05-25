Senior Spotlight: Tyler Rhodes

SAXTON, BEDFORD COUNTY (WTAJ) — A lot of high school seniors in our area had their spring sports season canceled by the coronavirus. One of those seniors is Tyler Rhodes from Tussey Mountain.

He was preparing for his spring track season when he was at an indoor meet and decided to scratch his last race. He didn’t know then it would be the last time he could ever run in a race in high school.

But Tyler completed his senior football season and was able to celebrate a D5 class 1A championship with his teammates. He was also crowned homecoming king. But in the first round of the state playoffs, he was told his grandmother Linda was in the hospital. Tyler scored a touchdown in his last game and knew Linda was proud of him. Linda passed away a few days later from cancer.

Tyler will be attending Shippensburg University and will be studying accounting.

Click on the video above to hear more about Tyler’s senior year at Tussey Mountain.