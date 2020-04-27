Senior Spotlight: Solimando’s career comes to a halt, with past adversity preparing him

HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA. (WTAJ) – Michael Solimando doesn’t crack easily.

“My emotions stay in my own mind,” Solimando said.

Growing up playing hockey, the love was immediate, but there was always pause.

“It was tough, like I was always afraid to get hit because I was so small,” Solimando said.

At just five foot tall by the age of 10, Michael took his fair share of punishment, and then one night.

“I remember I took the faceoff and I won it to the boards side of me, and I picked it up and some kid just hit me from behind, and I went head first into the boards and just knocked out completely,” Solimando said.

Michael suffered his third concussion.

“My parents always said if injuries became a problem, hockey isn’t worth it because I have more to give than just a sport,” Solimando said.

So Michael stepped away from the game he loved, a difficult decision, but peanuts compared to what happened just two years prior.

“All we knew that whole time was that he had like a 1% chance of living,” Solimando said.

When Michael was eight years old, doctors diagnosed his dad with brain cancer, somehow, someway his dad beat the odds, but that was just the beginning.

Six years later, Michael entered high school, when he got a phone call.

“She was the sweetest lady ever,” Solimando said.

Michael’s grandma was dying, his family rushed to her in New Jersey.

“I remember we got there, and just stayed and talked with her for like 2-3 hours, and then once we got home, my dad got the call that she passed away, so it was like she was waiting for us to come home,” Solimando said.

Around that same time, Michael started to get an itch.

“I had no intentions on coming back and playing,” Solimando said.

Hockey, he wanted one more shot.

“My mom wasn’t too keen on it at first but eventually she came around to it,” Solimando said.

Michael began playing for Hollidaysburg’s school team, the love returned.

“It felt like I was playing hockey when I was young again because of the excitement I got from it, except I was a little better and bigger, which helped,” Solimando said.

Despite multiple concussions, Michael says the fear left him quickly.

“I was skating the puck up and someone absolutely laid me out and I fell right on my back and I’m like, ‘Yeah that’s hockey,’ ” Solimando said.

And then this year, his senior season cut short, Michael played his final shift, but he didn’t even know it, and yet it still won’t crack him.

“I’m definitely happy I came back,” Solimando said.