Senior Spotlight: Jackson Ritchey

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) – One of the bright local stars in baseball is waiting like most athletes about what is going to happen next.

“For it to end like this right now, it’s a little disheartening. There’s nothing I want to do more right now than to play baseball,” Huntingdon senior pitcher Jackson Ritchey said.

Ritchey, who is headed to Virginia Tech next year on a baseball scholarship, initially never thought baseball would be in his future.

“Growing up, basketball was always my sport, it was my first love,” Ritchey said.

The love for hoops persisted and had its moments, like the first round of the 2019 PIAA state tournament, where he posterized Highlands’ Johnny Crise.

“There’s really no words to describe the feeling,” Ritchey said.

But the diamond was his calling.

“I was down pitching in Georgia and I look back and there’s 20+ division one schools watching me throw, and it’s really when it sort of kicked into me that this is what I’m meant to do,” Ritchey said.

As Ritchey’s skill continued to shine, something changed internally during his sophomore year at Huntingdon.

“I really learned to enjoy the game, not just off the field, but on the field, like the little moments that we shared. I really found a love for the game,” Ritchey said.

It’s a love on hold for the time being, but and now all he can do is wait.

“It’s tough right now, especially for someone that doesn’t have a chance to play after high school, it would be tough but we’re trying to enjoy it what we have the time with each other. If the season were to play, we would definitely cherish it a little more, be a little more grateful for it, and we’re hopeful we get to play this year,” Ritchey said.