Senior Spotlight: Allison Hileman

(WTAJ) — With schools being closed due to COVID-19, we wanted to touch base with our local high school athletes on how they’re handling the postponement of spring high school sports.

Allison Hileman is a senior at Hollidaysburg and while her season wasn’t cut short due to the Coronavirus she was picked to play in the Altoona Mirror Classic, an event she says she’s looked forward to as a senior. The Classic has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Hileman is attending Bloomsburg University to play basketball. Rosie Langello sat down with her to discuss her four years as a Golden Tiger.