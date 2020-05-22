Senator Pat Toomey holds roundtable to bring back youth baseball and softball leagues

(WTAJ) — U.S. Senator Pat Toomey held a virtual roundtable Wednesday morning to examine how youth baseball and softball can safely resume.

Joining the virtual roundtable was Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of Medicine at the Stanford University School of Medicine, Jennie Finch, Youth Softball Ambassador for Major League Baseball and Olympic gold medalist, former Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins, Stephen Keener, President and CEO of Little League International and Tony Reagins, the Executive Vice President for Baseball and Softball Development for MLB.

You can watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rJ95NQ-MhdM