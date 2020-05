Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) runs off after the Eagles beat the New York Giants, 34-17, on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The victory clinched the NFC East division title for the Eagles. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)

The Philadelphia Eagles will open the season on the road at Washington and finish the year hosting Washington.

The NFL released the schedules for all 32 teams Thursday night.

You can see the Eagles full schedule below:

It’s not Wednesday, but we won’t tell if you don’t.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/vpNxyTAWkb — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 7, 2020

The Eagles will play the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Oct. 11. You can see the full Steelers schedule here.