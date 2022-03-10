Below are the second round matchups for the girls basketball state tournament. The matchups below only reflect those involving Central Pennsylvania schools. The tournament begins Tuesday, March 8th and concludes Saturday, March 26th. You can always reports scores to Sports@WTAJTV.com.

GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLASS A – SECOND ROUND | Saturday, March 12
Mount Calvary Christian
Williamsburg
3:00 p.m. – Mifflin County High

Shanksville-Stoneycreek
Kennedy Catholic
3:00 p.m. – Armstrong High School

Portage High School
Berlin-Brothersvalley
3:00 p.m. – Norwin High School

Union
Elk County Catholic
4:00 p.m. – Clarion University

CLASS 2A – SECOND ROUND | Friday, March 11
Bishop McCort
Linden Hall
7:00 p.m. at Greencastle-Antrim

Bellwood Antis
West Middlesex
6:00 p.m. – Hempfield High School

CLASS 3A – SECOND ROUND | Friday, March 11
River Valley
Chestnut Ridge High School
7:30 p.m. at Greater Johnstown

Forest Hills
Laurel
6:00 p.m. at Gateway High School

CLASS 4A – SECOND ROUND | Saturday, March 12
Villa Maria
Bedford
6:00 p.m. at Armstrong High School

CLASS 5A
Hollidaysburg
Chartiers Valley
6:00 p.m. at Norwin High School

