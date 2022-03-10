Below are the second round matchups for the girls basketball state tournament. The matchups below only reflect those involving Central Pennsylvania schools. The tournament begins Tuesday, March 8th and concludes Saturday, March 26th. You can always reports scores to Sports@WTAJTV.com.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLASS A – SECOND ROUND | Saturday, March 12
Mount Calvary Christian
Williamsburg
3:00 p.m. – Mifflin County High
Shanksville-Stoneycreek
Kennedy Catholic
3:00 p.m. – Armstrong High School
Portage High School
Berlin-Brothersvalley
3:00 p.m. – Norwin High School
Union
Elk County Catholic
4:00 p.m. – Clarion University
CLASS 2A – SECOND ROUND | Friday, March 11
Bishop McCort
Linden Hall
7:00 p.m. at Greencastle-Antrim
Bellwood Antis
West Middlesex
6:00 p.m. – Hempfield High School
CLASS 3A – SECOND ROUND | Friday, March 11
River Valley
Chestnut Ridge High School
7:30 p.m. at Greater Johnstown
Forest Hills
Laurel
6:00 p.m. at Gateway High School
CLASS 4A – SECOND ROUND | Saturday, March 12
Villa Maria
Bedford
6:00 p.m. at Armstrong High School
CLASS 5A
Hollidaysburg
Chartiers Valley
6:00 p.m. at Norwin High School
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.