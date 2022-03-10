Below are the second round matchups for the girls basketball state tournament. The matchups below only reflect those involving Central Pennsylvania schools. The tournament begins Tuesday, March 8th and concludes Saturday, March 26th. You can always reports scores to Sports@WTAJTV.com.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CLASS A – SECOND ROUND | Saturday, March 12

Mount Calvary Christian

Williamsburg

3:00 p.m. – Mifflin County High

Shanksville-Stoneycreek

Kennedy Catholic

3:00 p.m. – Armstrong High School

Portage High School

Berlin-Brothersvalley

3:00 p.m. – Norwin High School

Union

Elk County Catholic

4:00 p.m. – Clarion University



CLASS 2A – SECOND ROUND | Friday, March 11

Bishop McCort

Linden Hall

7:00 p.m. at Greencastle-Antrim

Bellwood Antis

West Middlesex

6:00 p.m. – Hempfield High School

CLASS 3A – SECOND ROUND | Friday, March 11

River Valley

Chestnut Ridge High School

7:30 p.m. at Greater Johnstown

Forest Hills

Laurel

6:00 p.m. at Gateway High School

CLASS 4A – SECOND ROUND | Saturday, March 12

Villa Maria

Bedford

6:00 p.m. at Armstrong High School

CLASS 5A

Hollidaysburg

Chartiers Valley

6:00 p.m. at Norwin High School