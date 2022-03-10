Below are the second round matchups for the boys basketball state tournament. The matchups below only reflect those involving Central Pennsylvania schools. The tournament begins Tuesday, March 8th and concludes Saturday, March 26th. You can always reports scores to Sports@WTAJTV.com.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CLASS A – SECOND ROUND | Friday, March 11
Bishop Canevin
DuBois Central
6:00 p.m. at Armstrong High School
Williamsburg
Imani Christian
6:00 p.m. at Greater Johnstown
Bishop Carroll
Union
7:30 p.m. at Armstrong High School
Farrell
Elk County Catholic
7:30 p.m. at Clarion University
CLASS 2A – SECOND ROUND | Saturday, March 12
Ridgway
Greensburg CC
5:30 p.m. at Clarion University
Portage
Ft. Cherry High
4:30 p.m. at Norwin High School
CLASS 3A – SECOND ROUND | Saturday, March 12
Bishop Guilfoyle
Chestnut Ridge
4:00 p.m. at Richland High School
CLASS 4A – SECOND ROUND | Friday, March 11
Penn Cambria
Montour
7:30 p.m. at Hempfield Area High School
