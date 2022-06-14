ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Erie’s bats got to ace Mike Burrows early Tuesday night in the Seawolves’ 7-4 win.

Burrows, who had a Eastern League best 2.13 ERA entering the night, got tagged for five runs on five hits in the second inning. The five runs was a season worst, while the 1.1 innings pitched also marked a season low.

Burrows’ counterpart Chance Kirby, meanwhile, was locked in allowing just two hits in six innings.

Once Kirby exited the game after six, Altoona made things interesting. Hits from Lol Sanchez, Liover Peguero and Jared Triolo plated four runs as the Curve cut the lead down to one.

But in the ninth, Kerry Carpenter hits his 21st home run of the season, a two-run shot sealing the Seawolves’ win.