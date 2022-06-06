Below are the recaps and scores for central Pennsylvania high school baseball teams as the state tournament began Monday afternoon. The matchups only reflect those involving local schools. A full bracket can be viewed at the PIAA’s web site.



GAME RECAPS

DuBois Central 15, Rochester 5

DuBois Central scored at least one run in each inning Monday as the Cardinals kicked of the PIAA baseball tournament with a 15-5 win over Rochester. Cole Sansom and Kaden Brezenski each drove in the three runs, while Aiden Snowberger and Carter Hickman led all batters with three hits. The win moves the Cardinals into the state quarterfinals where they’ll play Saegertown on Thursday.

Punxsutawney 8, Penns Valley 2

A six-run fourth inning was the difference in Punxsutawney’s 8-2 win over Penns Valley. Punxsy is heating up at the right time now having scored 8-or-more runs in six of its last seven. With the win, the Chucks will play Frankin Thursday.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

FRIST ROUND SCORES

CLASS A

Bishop McCort 4, Rockwood 0

Southern Fulton 12, Williamsburg 4

DuBois Central Catholic 15, Rochester 5

CLASS 2A

Everett 4, Portage 3

Riverside 5, Mount Union 3

CLASS 3A

Punxsutawney 8, Penns Valley 2

Central 13, Mohawk 3

CLASS 4A

Montour 13, Bellefonte 9

West Mifflin 6, Somerset 1

CLASS 6A

Upper St. Clair 2, Altoona 0