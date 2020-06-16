SAVEOURSPIKES. Fans encouraged to show their support this summer

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – With the indefinite delay of the State College Spikes 2020 season due to COVID-19, fans can show their support this summer in new ways.

The ballpark has several events planned starting with a Father’s Day Family Catch on the Field. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 21st.

The outfield of Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will be split into lanes in which parents and kids can play catch in half-hour time-slots to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, with a maximum of 40 people on the field at one time.

Admission will be $20 per family for up to four members, and $5 for each additional person. 2020 season ticket holders, suite holders and sponsors will receive free admission.

In addition, the field will be available for rent during several dates throughout the summer and a Spikes jersey auction featuring several authentic game-worn jerseys are up for bids through Friday, June 26th.

Fans can find additional information on all the new ways to support the Spikes, as well as supporting the #SaveOurSpikes campaign by visiting SaveOurSpikes.com.