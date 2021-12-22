Saint Francis wraps up non-conference play with loss to Robert Morris

LORETTO, PA (WTAJ) — Shooting less than 40-percent, Saint Francis struggled Wednesday in a 75-67 loss to Robert Morris, wrapping up the non-conference play with a 4-7 record.

SFU was led by Rami Dixon-Conover who notched a second-consecutive 20-point outing.

Midway through the first half the Colonial used a 15-2 run to take a lead they wouldn’t give back. RMU’s Rasheem Dunn led all scorers with 21 points.

The win was Robert Morris’s second of the year.

SFU returns to action December 29th to face Wagner in the Red Flash’s Northeast Conference opener.