Saint Francis women’s basketball pauses team activities

Saint Francis women’s hoops is pausing team activities, but not because of positive COVID-19 test results.

The SFU women’s program is pausing activities because a recent opponent had positive tests after playing the Red Flash. SFU had to postpone its weekend series with Sacred Heart and its two games at Central Connecticut originally scheduled for Jan. 28 and 29. According to a media release, all of the postponements are out of “an abundance of caution.”

All four games have already been rescheduled plus the team’s early week game against Mount St. Mary’s. The games are rescheduled for the following dates:

SFU vs. Sacred Heart: Feb. 9 and 10

SFU at Central Connecticut: Feb. 23 at 7 p.m., Feb. 24 at 4 p.m.

SFU vs. Mount St. Marys: March 2

Game times for the Sacred Heart series and Mount St. Marys games will be announced at a later date.