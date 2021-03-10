Saint Francis women fall in NEC Conference semifinal

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Saint Francis women will not make the NCAA Tournament this season.

No. 2 seed Wagner defeated No. 3 seed SFU 70-57 in the Northeast Conference Tournament semifinal Wednesday night. The NEC tournament winner gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Former Bellwood-Antis standout Karson Swogger scored a team-high 19 points in what could be her final college basketball game.

The game was tied at halftime 27-27, before Wagner used a 14-1 run in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Saint Francis could have a chance at playing in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT), but COVID-19 restrictions reduced the tournament field from 64 to 32 teams – and only 16 of those teams are at-large selections.