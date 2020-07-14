Saint Francis University welcomes new athletic director

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saint Francis University announced on Tuesday afternoon that James Downer has been hired as the school’s Director of Athletics.

Downer spent the past three years at Eastern Kentucky University as the Senior Associate Athletics Director.

“Continuing a path of excellence is a priority for Saint Francis University,” said Saint Francis University President Fr. Malachi Van Tassell, T.O.R. “I am thrilled that James will be joining our community as his depth of expertise in athletics administration will provide strong value in reaching our goals.”

Downer began his collegiate athletic career at the University of Central Oklahoma. He held senior level administrator roles at Nicholls State University and Presbyterian College.

“I am honored to join Saint Francis University as its new Director of Athletics and grateful to Fr. Malachi, Dr. Montecalvo and the search committee for entrusting me with this critical role,” said Downer. “This is a tremendous opportunity to join a University with a legacy of success and a profound commitment to intercollegiate athletics.”

Downer is a native of Springfield, Illinois, Downer graduated from Millsaps College in 2002 where he played baseball. He received his master’s degree from the University of Oklahoma. James and his wife Erin have two sons, Max and Caden.

A reception and press conference to welcome the newest members of the Red Flash family will be announced at a later date.