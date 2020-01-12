Saint Francis survives as Gaskins plays hero with buzzer-beater

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – With five seconds left, Saint Francis seemed to be heading for a devastating loss.

That’s until senior guard Randall Gaskins Jr. went the length of the floor and hit a runner off glass as time expired to give the Red Flash a thrilling 81-80 victory over Saint Francis of Brooklyn.

“I’ve probably had one in like Pee Wee maybe,” Gaskins said postgame when asked if this was his first ever buzzer-beater.

“We’ve been in those situations before where five seconds feels like five minutes,” Head Coach Rob Krimmel said. “But those five seconds man felt like five hours.”

The Red Flash led by as many as 13 in the second half, only to see the Terriers claw their way back into the game. After Isaiah Blackmon hit 1-2 from the line with less than 30 seconds to go, Blackmon fouled SFU Brooklyn’s Chauncey Hawkins. And then after Hawkins made both free throws, chaos ensued.

“What a college basketball game. I think I’m still a little overwhelmed by the way that thing finished. But for these guys, for Randall, for Ramir, and those guys in the locker room, certainly a memory they’ll never forget and to do it front of their home fans is pretty cool too,” Krimmel said.

Saint Francis moves to 3-1 in NEC play, and will now travel to take on Fairleigh Dickinson Wednesday at 5 pm ET with the game airing on ESPNU.