LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – Saint Francis softball is continuing its dominant play.

The Red Flashed moved to 11-1 in the Northeast Conference after pitching two shutouts over Fairleigh Dickinson Thursday. SFU defeated FDU 8-0 in five innings and 2-0 to sweep a doubleheader.

Grace Vesco and Rachel Marsden both pitched two-hit shutouts.

Saint Francis will next trip to Mount St. Marys for a four-game series in Emmitsburg, MD.

