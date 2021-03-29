Saint Francis softball completes weekend with four shutouts

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – Saint Francis softball had not played at home for nearly two years.
The Red Flash returned to Loretto with a bang.
Saint Francis softball hosted Wagner to start Northeast Conference with a duo of doubleheaders over the weekend. The team did now allow a single run racking up four wins.
Below is a quick list of the final score from all four games:
Saturday, March 27
Game 1: Saint Francis defeated Wagner 3-0
Game 2: Saint Francis defeated Wagner 1-0
Sunday, March 28
Game 1: Saint Francis defeated Wagner 10-0 in five innings
Game 2: Saint Francis defeated Wagner 17-0 in five innings
Saint Francis moved to 19-6 overall and will next play at Merrimack for a four-game series.