Saint Francis softball completes weekend with four shutouts

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – Saint Francis softball had not played at home for nearly two years.

The Red Flash returned to Loretto with a bang.

Saint Francis softball hosted Wagner to start Northeast Conference with a duo of doubleheaders over the weekend. The team did now allow a single run racking up four wins.

Below is a quick list of the final score from all four games:

Saturday, March 27

Game 1: Saint Francis defeated Wagner 3-0

Game 2: Saint Francis defeated Wagner 1-0

Sunday, March 28

Game 1: Saint Francis defeated Wagner 10-0 in five innings

Game 2: Saint Francis defeated Wagner 17-0 in five innings

Saint Francis moved to 19-6 overall and will next play at Merrimack for a four-game series.