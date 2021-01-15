Saint Francis snap skid, score season-high points against Bryant

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – Back home for the first time in 48 days, the Saint Francis Red Flash men’s basketball team snapped its six-game losing streak by taking down Bryant 89-82.

Senior Ramiir Dixon-Conover ecorded a double-double of 11 points and 10 assists, while junior Myles Thompson added 17 points and nine rebounds. Freshman Maxwell Land scored a career-best 17 points and junior Marlon Hargis added 14 in his Saint Francis debut.
 
The 89 points were a season-high. Giles’ 21 points were the most by a Red Flash freshman since Keith Braxton scored 22 against Bryant in the 2017 NEC Quarterfinals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Don't Miss