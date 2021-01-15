Saint Francis snap skid, score season-high points against Bryant

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – Back home for the first time in 48 days, the Saint Francis Red Flash men’s basketball team snapped its six-game losing streak by taking down Bryant 89-82.

Senior Ramiir Dixon-Conover ecorded a double-double of 11 points and 10 assists, while junior Myles Thompson added 17 points and nine rebounds. Freshman Maxwell Land scored a career-best 17 points and junior Marlon Hargis added 14 in his Saint Francis debut.



The 89 points were a season-high. Giles’ 21 points were the most by a Red Flash freshman since Keith Braxton scored 22 against Bryant in the 2017 NEC Quarterfinals.