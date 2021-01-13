Saint Francis schedules FBS opponent

Saint Francis hopes to return to the football field for the first time in some time.

The school will hope to have its first football season since 2019 next fall. SFU Athletics announced a game at Eastern Michigan scheduled for Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. It would be the school’s first game against an FBS opponent after the cancellation of the 2020 season.

The Red Flash were set to play at Buffalo this fall – which would have been the school’s first game against an FBS opponent. That game would be canceled because of COVID-19.

The school’s football season would be pushed to the spring along with the other fall sports. Earlier this month, Saint Francis announced it would cancel its fall sports seasons that were supposed to take place this spring. Soon after, some Saint Francis standouts entered the transfer portal after the season’s cancellation.

The team’s All-Conference quarterback Jason Brown entered the transfer portal and has since landed a scholarship offer from SEC school South Carolina.

The school’s touchdown leader in receiving also entered the transfer portal and now has a scholarship offer from the same school Wednesday.

Blessed to receive my 4th offer from the University of South Carolina 🤙🏾🤙🏾 #SPURUP pic.twitter.com/C7LIUwcnAg — EJ ♏ (@thatboybo5) January 14, 2021

EJ Jenkins is a 6-foot-7-inch wide receiver.