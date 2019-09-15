Saint Francis routs Merrimack, wins 11th straight home opener

The Saint Francis Red Flash took care of Merrimack easily Saturday, winning 42-14 to improve to 2-1 on the year. Saturday’s win also marked the Red Flash’s 11th straight home opening win.
For highlights of the game, click the video above.
by: Jack WascherPosted: / Updated:
The Saint Francis Red Flash took care of Merrimack easily Saturday, winning 42-14 to improve to 2-1 on the year. Saturday’s win also marked the Red Flash’s 11th straight home opening win.
For highlights of the game, click the video above.