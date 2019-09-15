Saint Francis routs Merrimack, wins 11th straight home opener

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Saint Francis Red Flash took care of Merrimack easily Saturday, winning 42-14 to improve to 2-1 on the year. Saturday’s win also marked the Red Flash’s 11th straight home opening win.

For highlights of the game, click the video above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss