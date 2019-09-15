Saint Francis routs Merrimack, wins 11th straight home opener

The following recap is compliments of GoPSUSports.com

No. 4 Penn State posted its first win over a nationally-ranked team this season with a 3-0 (25-21, 29-27, 25-19) sweep over No. 10 Oregon on Saturday night at Rec Hall. Sophomore Jonni Parker tallied 15 kills, eight digs and four total blocks as the Nittany Lions improved to 5-1 and closed the Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge with a victory.

All five of Penn State's this wins this season have come by 3-0 scores, while the lone loss came in four sets to No. 1 Stanford at Rec Hall on Friday. The win over Oregon dropped the Ducks to 2-3 overall. All three of their losses came to teams currently ranked in the top 10.

Kaitlyn Hord was strong in the middle with six blocks and eight kills. She averaged 12.0 kills and 6.0 blocks for the weekend.