Saint Francis rolls past Wagner with strong 2nd half

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – It took about 20 minutes and head coach Rob Krimmel to hit the alarm clock, but finally Saint Francis woke up.

Trailing 38-30 at the half, the Red Flash responded with a 32-8 run to start the final half to eventually pull away for an 80-64 against Wagner.

Sophomore Myles Thompson came on strong in the final half, scoring all 12 of his points, and reaching double-figures for the fifth consecutive game. Senior captain Keith Braxton with another methodical game, scoring 19 points to go along with 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals.

Red Flash return to DeGol Arena Saturday to take on St. Francis Brooklyn.

