Saint Francis releases women’s volleyball schedule

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saint Francis University released its women’s volleyball schedule for the 2021 season, which will start Aug. 27.
The Red Flash will play their first match in over 21 months. Fall sports at SFU were originally postponed to the spring semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the university decided to cancel the season in January. Women’s volleyball was one of seven teams impacted by the cancelation, along with football, field hockey, soccer and cross country.
Saint Francis will play 26 regular season matches and will host its first home tournament since 2017 on Sept. 3 and 4.
SFU VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 27: Akron
Aug. 27: Duquesne
Aug. 28: Youngstown State
Aug. 31: Kent State
Sept. 3: Saint Peter’s
Sept. 4: Delaware State
Sept. 4: Georgetown
Sept. 10: Siena
Sept. 10: Central Connecticut
Sept. 11: Delaware State
Sept. 17: Maryland Eastern Shore
Sept. 18: Hamptom
Sept. 24: St. Francis Brooklyn
Sept. 25: LIU
Oct. 1: Sacred Heart
Oct. 2: Central Connecticut
Oct. 9: Fairleigh Dickinson
Oct. 15: Merrimack
Oct. 16: Bryant
Oct. 23: Fairleigh Dickinson
Oct. 29: Merrimack
Oct. 30: Bryant
Nov. 5: Sacred Heart
Nov. 6: Central Connecticut
Nov. 12: LIU
Nov. 13: St. Francis Brooklyn