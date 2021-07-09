Saint Francis releases women’s volleyball schedule

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saint Francis University released its women’s volleyball schedule for the 2021 season, which will start Aug. 27.

The Red Flash will play their first match in over 21 months. Fall sports at SFU were originally postponed to the spring semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the university decided to cancel the season in January. Women’s volleyball was one of seven teams impacted by the cancelation, along with football, field hockey, soccer and cross country.

Saint Francis will play 26 regular season matches and will host its first home tournament since 2017 on Sept. 3 and 4.

SFU VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 27: Akron

Aug. 27: Duquesne

Aug. 28: Youngstown State

Aug. 31: Kent State

Sept. 3: Saint Peter’s

Sept. 4: Delaware State

Sept. 4: Georgetown

Sept. 10: Siena

Sept. 10: Central Connecticut

Sept. 11: Delaware State

Sept. 17: Maryland Eastern Shore

Sept. 18: Hamptom

Sept. 24: St. Francis Brooklyn

Sept. 25: LIU

Oct. 1: Sacred Heart

Oct. 2: Central Connecticut

Oct. 9: Fairleigh Dickinson

Oct. 15: Merrimack

Oct. 16: Bryant

Oct. 23: Fairleigh Dickinson

Oct. 29: Merrimack

Oct. 30: Bryant

Nov. 5: Sacred Heart

Nov. 6: Central Connecticut

Nov. 12: LIU

Nov. 13: St. Francis Brooklyn