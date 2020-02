EMMITSBURGH, Md. (WTAJ) – The Saint Francis Red Flash went on an absolute tear in the second half of their game with Mount St. Mary’s Saturday.

Trailing by 15 at the half, the Red Flash outscored Mount St. Mary’s by 30 in the final 17:49 of the game to run away with a double-digit win 70-55.

This sets up an epic showdown Tuesday with conference rival Robert Morris with the winner having the inside track to homecourt advantage throughout the NEC Tournament.