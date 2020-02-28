Saint Francis nets first 20-win season in nearly 30 years

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – Saint Francis men’s basketball picked up its eighth-straight win Thursday night at DeGol Arena.

The win also gave the Red Flash their 20th win of the season, marking the first time the program has reached that milestone since 1990-1991. SFU was led by senior guards Isaiah Blackmon (22 points, 8 rebounds), and Keith Braxton (20 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists).

Saint Francis will play its final regular season contest Saturday afternoon at Robert Morris, with the winner grabbing homecourt advantage throughout the NEC Tournament. Even with a loss, the Red Flash would fall no further than the number two seed.

The NEC Tournament begins Wednesday March 4th.