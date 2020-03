(WTAJ) – The Saint Francis men’s basketball team fell to Robert Morris in the Northeast Conference tournament championship 77-67 on Tuesday night.

This was the third time in four years the Red Flash played in the NEC championship game. Keith Braxton finished the game with 22 points and NEC player of the year Isaiah Blackmon had 16.

You can watch the highlights from the game in the video above.

Robert Morris secured an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. The Red Flash will wait and see