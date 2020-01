(WTAJ) — The Saint Francis men’s basketball team traveled to Fairleigh Dickinson Wednesday night for a game televised on ESPNU.

Four players score at least 17 points for the Red Flash. Saint Francis only had a two point lead at halftime but poured it on in the second to blow by the knights.

Isaiah Blackmon had 25 points, 23 of those in the second half.

The Red Flash won 100-85